Property Transfers 10/18-22/21

Property transfers between Oct. 18 – 22, 2021, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Alma Henderson, Ann Henderson, Victor Henderson and Reginal Henderson to Ann Henderson, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Alma Henderson, Ann Henderson, Victor Henderson and Reginal Henderson to Alma Henderson, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

The Christopher T. Curtiss Trust dated January 27, 2014 and The Sylvia A. Parra-Curtiss Trust dated January 27, 2014 to George R. Boiler, Sr., Lot 19, Section BB, Sardis Lake Estates.

Immanuel Baptist Church to Eva Jean Briggs and Homer Briggs, Jr., Southwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 8 South, Range 9 West.

J.D. Daugherty to Christopher Lee Daugherty, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Joshua Boren and Autumn Boren to Thomas Gant, 11322 C Hwy. 35, Batesville, MS, 38606.

Blake Sharp and Taylor Sharp to Greggory Ryan Jones and Rebecca Danielle Jones, A part of the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 31, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Garry Adams, Sharlene Burt Ware, Darlene Burt Calvert, Kay Cleveland, Renea Pruitt and Kenny Burt to Sharlene Ware and Darlene Calvert, Northeast Quarter of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

James Franklin Snider to James Franklin Snider and Stefanie B. Snider, Northwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Mika O’Conner Joyner and Timothy David Joyner to Steve D. Keenum and Cammie L. Keenum, Two acres in the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Deandrien Vernon Chapman to Barbara Lee, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Crystal Carlisle Smith to Alma Rebecca Carlisle, Lot 18 of McIvor Valley Farms Subdivision.

Ronald and Mona Cobb to Josef Cobb, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

First Judicial District

Emily Taylor and Olivia Taylor Brister to Christopher McMaster and Cynthia Churchwell, A parcel in the Northwest corner of Section 4, Township 7 South, Range 5 West.

Bettie Jane Pruitt to Nathan McCarver and Amanda McCarver, Part of Section 35, Township 6 South, Range 9 West.

James Barry Barton to David Phelps and Shelbie Barton, Northeast corner of Section 17, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Womble Farms, Inc. to Ashton Gray and Walter Gray, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 28, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Anne Smart to Anne Smart, West Half of Section 17, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Mary Lou Ware, Josephine Ware, Roberta Webb, Barbara Guzman, Johnny Ware, Jesse Ware and John D. Ware to Frank Ware and Jerry Ware, Lot 39 of Greenhill Subdivision.