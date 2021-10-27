Two killed in Crenshaw shooting

Two people were killed and three others injured in a hail of gunfire at the Marie Lyles Meadows Apartments on Jones Street in Crenshaw Sunday evening.

Although much of the residential area of Crenshaw lies in Panola County, the apartment complex is on the west side of the town and is in Quitman County. Investigators and deputies from that department worked the scene and are heading up the search for the suspects.

Chief Deputy Peter Clinton said investigators recovered nearly 100 rounds fired from multiple weapons at the scene. The incident happened about 7:30 p.m. It appeared to be a targeted attack, and none of those injured were bystanders.

Derrick Dewayne Small, Jr., 24, and Deshun Cornellas Anderson, 19, died where they were shot. The others, a 19-year-old female and two males with ages unknown, were transported to Regional One Medical Center with critical injuries.

Clinton said anyone with information about the shootings, or the whereabouts of those involved, should contact the Quitman County Sheriff’s Department at 662-326-3131.