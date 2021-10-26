Youth Fishing Rodeo was great at Cistern Hill

By Kay Wolfe

News from the North

As usual there’s a lot going on up north of the river. Most of the cotton has been defoliated. It’s time for me to make my trip to the bluff down into the Delta to see the white carpet of cotton before it is picked.

I have been fascinated with cotton and its growing, harvesting, and baling processes for many years. My Houston heritage goes back to Harmontown where my mother grew up in the middle of cotton fields that her family owned and operated for many years. My grandmother was a White. Jerry, Lynn, and Kenny White are carrying on the legacy of their parents, Paul and Mary Katherine White. who were big cotton farmers in Tate County.

I guess you could say that cotton is “in my blood.”

Saturday, October 16, at Cistern Hill Church on highway 310 east of Como, Dorothy Kerney-Wilbourn and the family of Mr. Elbert Lewers sponsored a Youth Fishing Rodeo in his honor. The children didn’t want to stop fishing, but had to so that the fish could be weighed, certificates given to the winners by Mr. Lewers, pictures taken, and sack lunches given to approximately 35 people.

It was a beautiful day, and everyone had a lot of fun visiting with one another. I particularly enjoyed hearing from Mr. Lewers about the history of the church. The funniest story I heard was about a little girl who didn’t want her fish weighed at all. She wrapped her little fish up in a paper towel and took it home. Also on the 16th was the North Panola Breast Cancer Awareness Walk and Fair. There were many runners and walkers. This fabulous event was organized by the North Panola School District’’s Cancer Awareness Team.

The Fair was in the old Fred’s parking lot where city officials, participants, friends, and supporters congregated to learn more about breast cancer from various vendors.

H.O.P.E. Mentoring took a blow last week. Courtney Pride was killed in a one car accident. He was a good man who had a passion for helping young people, and he was also part of law enforcement. Courtney and Terry Townsend were co-directors of the newly formed H.O.P.E. Mentoring in Sardis located in the C.O.G.I.C. building on Lee Street across from the First Baptist Church.

They already have a program in Batesville that’s over a year old. As a tribute to Courtney, parents can bring their children to the next meeting on October 28 from 5-7:30 p.m. It’s a great organization.

Logan Boutwell is a welcomed addition for Willie Stokes and me in helping us “cleanup and spruce up” Sardis. We have decided to take the suggestion of Michael Price to ask families, churches, and school organizations to adopt a street in an effort to clean up our town.

The family name will be recognized on your adopted street. Willie will have all streets west of the railroad, and I will have those east of the railroad. I’ve contacted several families who have graciously adopted streets. Don’t make it a chore. Pick up trash once or twice a week will be great.

See you next week. Be kind and stay safe.