Learning Wildlife At The Library

Wild Again in Mississippi, a group of volunteers in Panola County who rescues injured and abandoned indigenous animals, held a program Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Batesville Public Library for children interested in learning more about wild animals in the area. Wild Again director Estelle Roberts and other volunteers read books to children about how to recognize tracks and footprints of area animals and the children made footprints in clay. Pictured are Maliyah Atkinson and Zayne Mills investigating animal furs and looking at pictures of some of the baby animals that have been rescued.