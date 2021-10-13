BJHS student Deon Harrington on PBS council

Deon Harrington, Jr., was recently selected to serve on the Mississippi Public Broadcasting Student Council. Deon attends Batesville Jr. High School. He is in the 8th grade and a member of the band.

He is the son of Deon Harrington, Sr., and Crystal Carter-Harrington of Batesville.

The goal for this council is to create student leaders through a mentor-council team-building learning environment.

Members will champion the causes of many MPB projects, plan events, and become creators for future projects geared specifically to their unique generation.

Parent participation in all aspects of the MPB Student Council is encouraged and expected.