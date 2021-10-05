Jail Log 9/27 – 10/3/21

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Sept. 27

Nicholas Lee Daugherty, 2267 Truslow Rd., Sarah, arrested on a bench warrant from Panola County Justice Court, and also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Brandy Lee Fultz, 672 Sardis Lake Dr., charged with domestic violence.

Dillan Wayne Brower, 109 Dogwood Heights, Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

Sept. 28

Ricky Lanier Henderson, 210 Van Voris, charged with domestic violence.

Mahmoud Waly, 330 Alamo St., Lake Charles, La., charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Jerquiland Deshun Edwards, 105 Keating Grove Dr., charged with first degree murder.

Shawndaryl Denorris Daniel, 416 Juanita St., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant from Circuit Court.

Todd Tazmon Oliver, 84 Azzie Lee Rd., Courtland, charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and firearm enhancement.

Kylan Cortez Spights, 127 Coon Butler Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent and firearm enhancement.

Daniel Flores, no address listed, charged with aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance.

Sept. 29

James Earl Bradley, 202 Willa St., charged with contempt of court (Batesville Municipal).

Aundrae Leshone Horton, 720 Hunters Parkway, Batesville, held as a state inmate.

Sept. 30

William Tate Hammond, 677 Virginia Ave., Brookhaven, arrested on a bench warrant from Justice Court, and charged with possession of methamphetamine and violation of probation.

Stacy Alan Henderson, 314 E. Lee St., Sardis, charged with domestic violence.

Oct. 1

Shelley Elizabeth Alred, 1691 Wilson Rd., Batesville, charged with two counts of sale of a controlled substance.

Alexander Weldon Ray, 488 Pope-Water Valley Rd., Courtland, arrested on a bench warrant (Circuit Court).

Darius Wayne Lester, 208 W. Lee St., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant (Circuit Court).

Robert Anthony Reed, Jr., 885 Quitman Ave., Apt. 12, Lambert, charged with aggravated assault.

Oct. 2

Keneth Earl Paige, 114 Strayhorn Rd., Strayhorn, charged with grand larceny.

Jordan Carl Lee Harris, 3281 Hwy. 349S, Potts Camp, charged with public drunkenness.

Oct. 3

Tracy Laronld Morris, 11240 Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (3rd offense) driving with a suspended license, and public drunkenness.

Jose Alberto Avalos, 203 Dunlap St., Sardis, charged with false reporting of a crime.