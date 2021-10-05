Covid numbers leveling locally

Data from the Mississippi State Department of Health shows Panola County has seen a leveling of the rates of Covid-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths in the past month.

Mid-August through mid-September were particularly hard weeks for citizens of Panola when the pandemic numbers were on a sharp increase.

In the month from Sept. 5 through Oct. 5, there were a reported 587 new infections and 13 deaths. Eight of those deaths occurred the first two weeks of September.

In the past week (Tuesday to Tuesday) there have been 127 new cases, relatively few requiring hospitalization, and one death.

Since the state began keeping and publishing date in March of last year, some 6,413 Panola residents have tested positive, and 128 have died. Of those cases, 103 were in long term care facilities, resulting in 15 fatalities.

Statewide, as of Tuesday, 491,724 people are considered to have been infected and there have been 9,749 deaths.

The vaccination report says that Panola County is 39 percent fully vaccinated and 44 percent of the eligible population has received one does.

There is no data, yet, that reports how many people in the county or state who have received a third booster shot, now being recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.