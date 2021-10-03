Rodney James Coburn, 72, passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at his home in Batesville.

There a no services being scheduled at this time.

Rodney was born February 26, 1949 in Welcome, MN, to the late James Kenneth and Darlene Fae Miller Coburn. He was a retired air traffic controller that honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy.

His memory will be cherished most by his wife, Lucena A. Coburn of Batesville; daughter, Dori-Lynn Coburn of Nashville; son, Kenneth Coburn (Michelle) of Batesville; three sisters, Mary Ehalt of Apple Valley, MN, Janet Sandbo of Butter Field, MN, and LeAnn Olson of MN; one brother, Frank Coburn of Powder Springs, GA; two grandchildren, Destini Caine, Mary Grace Holloway; one great-granddaughter, Adalynn-Grace Caine.