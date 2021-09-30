Vicksburg District announces youth waterfowl hunts at Arkabutla Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg District announces the dates for its youth waterfowl hunts at Arkabutla Lake. The hunts are taking place on Jan. 29 and Feb. 5, 2022 and will be held in a management area near Arkabutla Dam.

These hunts, held in partnership with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, provide an opportunity for experienced waterfowl hunters to teach younger generations of hunters proper techniques and ethics of the sport.

Arkabutla Lake will begin taking applications on Oct. 1, 2021. A total of 12 hunters, six per hunt, will be randomly selected from all applications received. Applications must be submitted and received by 3:00 p.m. Jan. 7, 2022.

These hunts will be open to youth 10 to 15 years of age. All youth hunters must be accompanied by an adult 21 years of age or older. All participants will be responsible for meeting all age-appropriate State and Federal waterfowl hunting regulations.

The accompanying adult is encouraged to possess a general knowledge of State and Federal waterfowl hunting regulations. The accompanying adult and youth are also encouraged to bring all necessary materials associated with waterfowl hunting, i.e. chest-waders, duck calls, and shotgun with ammunition.

Any questions you may have about the application or the hunt may be directed to Natural Resources Management Specialist Rob Hoff at (662) 562-6261.

Applications may be obtained either at the Arkabutla Lake Field Office, or printed from the Arkabutla Lake web page https://www.mvk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Arkabutla-Lake/ and returned to, or mailed to:

Attn: Rob Hoff

Arkabutla Lake Field Office

3905 Arkabutla Dam Rd.

Coldwater, MS 38618.

Applicants may also e-mail their applications to Natural Resources Specialist Rob Hoff. Please use the contact number listed above to e-mail information and address as needed.

* Selected applicants will be notified of their appropriate time and hunting date *

* Any missing or false information will result in a rejection of the application. *

* All state and federal waterfowl regulations will be enforced. *

Arkabutla, Sardis, Enid and Grenada lakes, the four Mississippi flood control reservoirs in the Vicksburg District’s area of responsibility, were authorized by the Flood Control Act of 1936, which provided a plan designed to address flooding that originated in the Yazoo Basin. The four reservoirs are used to hold runoff, or excess rainwater, as a flood-prevention measure. With approximately 3.2 million visitors each year, the north Mississippi lakes also contribute approximately $82 million into the local economy.

The USACE Vicksburg District is engineering solutions to the nation’s toughest challenges. The Vicksburg District encompasses a 68,000-square-mile area across portions of Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana that holds nine major river basins and incorporates approximately 460 miles of mainline Mississippi River levees. The Vicksburg District is engaged in hundreds of projects and employs approximately 1,100 personnel.