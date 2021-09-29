College Roundup

Jamaul Lofton and Alcorn State rallied from a 23-7 halftime deficit to edge Arkansas Pine-Bluff 39-38 in the SWAC opener.

K.J. Jefferson passed for 212 yards and one touchdown and had eight carries for 50 yards in Arkansas’ 20-10 win over Texas A&M.

D’Jordan Strong had four tackles and two passes-broken-up as Coastal Carolina defeated UMASS 53-3.

Patrick Shegog threw for 91 yards and one touchdown as Delta State fell 24-17 to Jackson State.

Dee Hentz had one tackle in Kansas State’s 31-20 loss to Okla.State.

Sylvonta Oliver collected two tackles in Memphis 31-28 loss to Texas-San Antonio.

Tyler Shorter and Steven Edwards had four tackles each in Northeast Mississippi’s 45-13 loss at Northwest Mississippi.

Jordan Milton supplied seven tackles as Holmes CC fell to East Mississippi 49-7.

Carl Robinson had one tackle for the East Mississippi CC Lions against Holmes.

Eric Williams registered six tackles as Mississippi Delta lost to Coahoma CC.

Eriq Kitchen had one tackle in Southern Mississippi’s 63-14 loss at No.1 Alabama.