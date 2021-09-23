a Promise & a Plan

A brief but torrential downpour in Batesville proper the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 20, produced beautiful rainbows with photos of many soon posted to social media sites and shared around Panola County. The brilliant colors against a blue sky made for several beautiful shots that were shared with the newspaper, but none better than this image captured by reader Brit Smith from the southbound lane of I-55. Smith was leaving town on an all-night delivery to Union in his big rig when he saw the rainbow appear to touch The Cross memorial area. “I had to take that picture,” Smith said. “I knew I might never see something like that again.”