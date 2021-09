The Cougars Cheer Team were all smiles after a big Homecoming win against Holmes County two weeks ago. The cheerleaders are (front, from left) Mariah Fenner, Jermiracle Wallace, Sariah Greer, Endia Thomas, Jaden Micken, Zykia Oliver, (back) Ziya Smith, Bethany Morgan, Gemiyah Bishop, Kennisha Bobo, Meiyotta Butts, D’Mya Williams, and Nykeliya Wi. (Glennie Pou)