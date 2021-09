The USSSA Batesville Bombers started their 11U season with a runner-up finish in the Can-of-Corn tournament last weekend in Oxford. Team members are (front, from left) Cash Crumpler, Miles Roberts, Axel Shivers, Preston Shipp, Lane Morrow, (middle) Baren Roebuck, Carter Lightsey, JP Twilley, Jamison Hill and Bowen Elliott Coaches are Brent Roberts, Blake Shipp, Brad Lightsey and Ben Elliott.