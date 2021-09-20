Connie Johnson Haley, 63, passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital of North MS in Oxford.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept.21, .at Calvary Baptist Church with the family receiving friends beginning at noon prior to the service. The interment will follow at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville.

Connie was born Oct. 2, 1957 in Batesville, to the late James V. and Corinne Campbell Johnson. She taught piano lessons many years at her studio, Stairway to Music, in Batesville.

Connie was the church pianist at Calvary Baptist Church for 51 years, having begun playing when she was 12 years old. When she wasn’t teaching piano, Connie enjoyed traveling, camping, motorcycle riding and going fishing. Connie’s love for music was her passion.

Her servants heart and caring memory will be cherished by her husband of forty years, Steve Haley of Courtland; son, Steven “Stevie” Haley of Lahaina, HI; and sister, Yvonne Anthony (Jimmy) of Batesville.

Along with her parents, Connie was preceded in death by her sister, Patsy Morrow.