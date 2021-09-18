Tigers beat Clarksdale with fourth-quarter comeback

With the game hanging in balance, senior wide receiver John Blockmon pulled down a David Hubbard pass on 4th-and-goal from the 20 with 3:44 remaining in the fourth quarter to give South Panola a 24-20 victory over Clarksdale Friday in the Tigers home opener.

South Panola (2-2) look a slim 17-14 lead into the fourth quarter only to have Clarksdale surge ahead 20-17 at the 10:38 mark of the fourth period on a 36-yard punt return. The Tigers were held to 181 total yards offense against a rugged Clarksdale defensive unit.

Hubbard finished the night 8-of-12 passing for 91 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Mykel Allen reeled in a 11-yard scoring strike from Hubbard followed by a Julius Pope two-point conversion that gave South Panola a 17-14 lead at halftime. D’Mariun Perteet plunged in from one yard out to give the Tigers a early 9-8 advantage.

South Panola opens Region play next Friday at Hernando.