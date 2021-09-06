Johnny A. Berryhill, 73, passed away Saturday afternoon, Sept. 4, 2021, at his home in Sardis.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at Central Academy Church of Christ in Batesville with the family receiving friends prior to the service beginning at 12:00 P.M. The inurnment will follow at Forrest Memorial Park with military honors.

Johnny was born March 12, 1948, in Batesville, to the late Samuel Odell and Frances Darby Boykin. He was a retired production manager for Thermos, LLC in Batesville.

Johnny honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy, where he served one tour in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged as a Petty Officer Second Class (PO2). While serving our country, Johnny received the Meritorious Unit Commendation, Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal. Following his military service, Johnny became a member of the Veterans of Foreign of Wars. He was also a proud member of the NRA. Johnny was a faithful member and Elder of the Central Academy Church of Christ in Batesville.

He leaves behind his loving family which includes his wife, Beverly Copeland Berryhill of Sardis; a daughter, Teri Dowdle (Sammy) of Sardis; a son, Eddie Berryhill (Audrey) of Sardis; a sister, Patsy Boykin Goodwin (Richard) of Courtland; a brother, Sam Boykin of Batesville; and five grandchildren, Laci Klaubo (Hannah), Courtney DuBravec, Nate Berryhill, Madison Dowdle and Kara Berryhill.

Along with his parents, Johnny was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Abigail Berryhill and his brother, Bruce Berryhill.

Anyone wishing to send a memorial contribution in memory of Johnny, may send those to the Central Academy Church of Christ, c/o Ed Casteel, 653 Central Academy Rd., Batesville, MS 38606.