It’s A Small World Cuts Ribbon

Panola Partnership representatives were joined by friends and family of Terry and Clint Jordan for the official ribbon cutting ceremony of their shop, It’s A Small World, on the beautiful Downtown Square in Batesville. Terry cut the ribbon Thursday, Aug. 12, although the store has been open since April. The Jordans owned a similar business in Senatobia for many years and chose to relocate to Batesville after meeting locals and observing the robust economy here. Terry said she was also drawn to the city by the attractive Square. The store sells home decor, children’s clothing, and a variety of other merchandise. Terry is also a seamstress and takes orders for alterations and other services at the store.