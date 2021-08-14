Norma Francis Garrison, 90
Norma Francis Garrison, 90, passed away Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Baptist DeSoto Hospital in Southaven.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with interment to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Sardis.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
