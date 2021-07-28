Property Transfers 7/12-16/21

Property transfers between July 12 – July 16, 2021, recorded with Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Yolanda Wozgen to Martha Wiley and Pantrice D. Wiley-Love, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Howard and Molly Hawkins to L. Allen and Amanda West, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Michael Rex and Kimberly Towles to Kimberly Clark Arvizu, Southwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Thomas and Pamela Verna to Gokce Capital, LLC, Lot 38, Sardis Country Estates.

Luther Allen and Amanda West to Nicole Williams, Part of Lot 1, Block 30, Willa Cox Subdivision.

Jeffery Taylor to Shameka Leshell Jackson, Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Ollie Mae Grant to Living Waters Properties, LLC, Lot 5, Orchard Subdivision.

Bridgett Loftis to Bridgett and Christopher Loftis, Lots 55 and 56, Sardis Lake Estates Subdivision.

Shelly Parker to Shaeffer and Kolby Steward, Lots 868 and 869, Section H, Enid Shores Subdivision.

Shaeffer and Kolby Steward to Dennis and Shelly Parker, Lots 868 and 869, Section H, Enid Shores Subdivision.

Margaret Russell to Jennifer Russell Wilkie, A part of Sections 2, 10 and 11, all in Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Mickle Funta Wright to Jennifer Vestal, Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 9, Range 6.

William McCain to Jennifer McCain, Fraction of Lot 9, Block 17, Original Town of Batesville.

Burnice Gleeton to Debra and Carl Brown, Fraction part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 8, Township 8, Range 7 West.

Juadine Henderson to Debra and Carl Brown, Fractional part of Lot in Old Panola, situated in Northwest Quarter of Section 8, Township 8, Range 7 West.

Jaudine Henderson to Debra and Carl Brown, A part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 32, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Russell Rowsey to Russell and Jayme Rowsey, Lot 38 of Section B, Dogwood Hills Subdivision.

William and Frances Wagner to Jeffrey and Cheryl Boone, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 32, and a fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 29, all in Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Hartzell Brothers, Inc. to William Jack Darby, A fraction part of the East Half of Section 13, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Ary House-Knotts to Ross Dickard, Fractional part of the West Half of Section 23, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Henry Mahan to Constance Faye Bone, Alma Hathleen Crain and Ronald Raye Mahan, Northwest Quarter of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

First Judicial District

Chaney Starns to Leslie and Lois Smith, Fractional part of Section 2, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Franklin D. Abraham Estate to James Patrick, Lot 54 of Hide-A-Way Hills Subdivision.

Linda Jean Hyry to Michael Bates, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 7 South, Range 7 West, Town of Como.

Cheryl, Keith, Luther, Barbara and Andrew Campbell to Clifton Houston, Fraction of the North Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

Michael and Julie Dorr to Benjamin James, Part of Block 9, Original Town of Sardis.

Larry Waits to Clifton Houston, Fraction of the North Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

Elbert Lee and Annette Fulmer to Mississippi State University Foundation, Inc., North Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 6, Range 7, the West Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Township 6, Range 7 West, and the North Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 24, Township 6 South, Range 8 West.

Gloria Floyd Estate to Aubry and Steven Floyd, Part of the Northeast corner of the Southwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 6 South, Range 9 West.

Rashell Cupples to MSS Investments, LLC, Fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 28, Township 6, Range 9.

Woodmark Investments, LLC to Tiffany Curry, Part of Lot 3, Block 29, Original Town of Sardis.

Warren Lewis to Jessica Doherty et vir, Lot 28, Lespidenza Point, Sardis Reservoir.

Ronnie and Eric Bethel to James Bethel, Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Norman Edwards to Renee Edwards, Lot 5 of Howry Subdivision of the Motley Lot, Town of Sardis.