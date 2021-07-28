Batesville Municipal Court 7/21/21

City of Batesville Municipal Court was held Wednesday, July 21, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Mario Deprey Chambers,103 Curtis Rd, Charleston, bonded out prior to court on charges of (felony) possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, possession of paraphernalia and careless driving with the case being bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Bennie Shelton Christian III, 220 Fox Rd, Marks, pleaded not guilty to DUI and no insurance. His case will be heard Aug. 11.

Danielle Faith Deaton, 118 CR 325 Taylor, had charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Jessie Emery, 1674 Sailors St., Memphis, bonded out prior to court on a possession of a controlled substance charge and was bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Miguel Jaimes Flores, 125 Heffner Rd., Batesville, failed to appear on charges of DUI, no driver’s license, careless driving and expired/no tag. Fox Bonding Co. was notified.

David Earl Franklin, 3171 Tocowa Rd, Courtland, failed to appear on a possession of paraphernalia charge. Williams Bonding Co. was notified.

Jasmine Lee Gatlin, 2780 Seven Rd., Batesville, had charges of (felony) possession of a controlled substance and open container bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury. Gatlin was given credit for time served on old fines of $1,608.

Sandy Marie Glasper, 908 Broadway St., Waterloo, Iowa, had a shoplifting charge dismissed due to lack of prosecution.

Stephanie Gail Grant, 366 Enid Dam Rd., Batesville, bonded out prior to court on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and possession of paraphernalia with the case being bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Brittany Dawn Holly, 1259 Marshall St., Charleston, failed to appear on charges of possession of paraphernalia and failure to signal. The case was bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Joshua Kendrell Love,302 Senica Ave.,Greenwood, pleaded not guilty to DUI,speeding,no drivers license,no insurance and possession of marijuana in a vehicle.

Bartolo D. Lucas,325 Lakewood Dr., Apt. 16, Batesville, posted a cash bond and had charges of DUI, no driver’s license and careless driving continued pending notification.

Jahvarious Devonta Simmons, 213 Pearson St., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to speeding, disorderly conduct, no insurance and no driver license. Simmons also paid a fine of $634 for contempt of court.

John Patrick Smith, 313 Willa St., Batesville, had a zoning ordinance case continued.

Kardarikious Marteze Walls, 26 Willow Rd., Sardis, failed to appear and was found guilty and fined $838 for possession of marijuana in a vehicle and improper equipment.

Quintarus Sterling Washington,132 Howard St., Marks, pleaded not guilty to DUI and careless driving.

Keon Willingham, no address given, was issued an arrest warrant for failing to appear on a contempt of court charge.

Mellisa Simmons, no address given, was given a six month suspended sentence and fined $4,568 for probation violation and other various charges.

In cases set for trial,

Randy Daniel House,106 Bradford St., Apt. B, Batesville, was found not guilty of simple domestic violence.

Keydarius Sentale Key, 517 Harmon Rd., Batesville, was found not guilty of simple domestic violence.

Due to conferences out of town, Municipal Court will resume Aug. 4.