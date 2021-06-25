Weekend jackpots continue to grow

This weekend’s jackpots for Mega Millions®, Powerball® and Mississippi Match 5 are on the rise again.

“We are seeing a lot of enthusiasm from our players as people are getting back out more,” said Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) President Tom Shaheen. “Jackpots have the opportunity to rise quicker as more players participate in the games. Good luck this weekend and Have Fun, Y’all!”

Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is currently an estimated $50 million, while Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is currently an estimated $75 million! The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is currently an estimated $500,000!

Drawing results will be broadcast just after 10 p.m. CST on Mississippi Lottery partner TV stations, the MLC website, www.mslotteryhome.com, and the Most Recent Drawing Results Hotline at 601-487-1396. Lottery partner stations can be found on the website.

Winners!

Roads, bridges and education are not the only groups benefitting from the lottery. With summertime temperatures on the rise, June winners have been keeping our headquarters sizzling this month!

–$200,000: A Pearl River County woman won on a Platinum 7s scratch-off game purchased from Ripley One Stop LLC on City Ave., Ripley.

–$100,000: A Meridian man won on an Elvis scratch-off game purchased from Newton Junction on Eastside Dr., Newton.

–$100,000: A Jackson woman won on a Cash Money scratch-off game purchased from Circle K on Airport Rd., Pearl.

–$100,000: A Pascagoula woman won on a Power 5s scratch-off game purchased from Jerry Lee’s #1 on Ingalls Ave., Pascagoula.

–$100,000: A Citronelle, Ala., woman won on a Mississippi Limited scratch-off game purchased from The Junction on Hwy. 594, Leakesville.

–$50,000: A Jackson man won on a $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game purchased from Brando’s Tobacco & Beverage of Byram LLC on Siwell Rd., Byram.

$30,000: A Vicksburg woman won on a Mega Millions ticket purchased from Shell Food Mart on Hwy. 61 S., Vicksburg.

$30,000: A Meridian woman won on a Bingo scratch-off game purchased from Pilot Travel Center #388 on Tommy Wevv Dr., Meridian.

$25,000: A Pearl woman won on a $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game purchased from MJ Food Mart on Hwy. 18, Brandon.

Additional Winners!

Additionally, the MLC has welcomed: three $20,000 winners; three $15,000 winners; eight $10,000 winners; one $7,000 winner; 14 $5,000 winners; one $4,000 winner; three $3,000 winners; three $2,500 winners; 21 $2,000 winners; four $1,500 winners and 33 $1,000 winners in June so far.