Gayla M. Cooper, 53, passed away Sunday morning, June 20, 2021 at the Baptist DeSoto Memorial Hospital in Southaven.

Memorial services for Gayla will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

Gayla was born April 21, 1968, to the late Tony Selmer Daugherty and Gracie Mae Reese Messer in Memphis. Gayla was a homemaker during her lifetime, who enjoyed raising her children and taking care of her home. A few of Gayla’s hobbies included sewing, cooking and crafts. Gayla was an avid reader. She also enjoyed being outside and fishing with her husband.

The loving family she leaves behind include her husband, Eric Cooper of Sarah; children, Kelly Cooper, Cheyanne Cooper, Rebecca Cooper, Jesse Cooper (Ashley) all of Sarah, Nic Kulowiec (Dalhia) of Maryland; one sister, Marie Kitchens (Steven) of Oxford; 7 precious grandchildren who she adored. She will be greatly missed.