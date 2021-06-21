MSDH Partners to Offer Cancer Survivors Free Help

The Mississippi State Department of Health’s (MSDH) Comprehensive Cancer Control Program announces its partnership with Pack Health, a patient engagement platform, to provide personal health coaching to Mississippi cancer survivors through phone calls, texts and emails. This Survivorship Program will be provided free to qualifying residents through Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) grant funding. To be eligible for this program, individuals must have finished primary cancer treatment or be continuing long-term maintenance therapy, be 18 or older, live in Mississippi, and read and speak English.

The 12-week health coaching program is intended to benefit individuals following the completion of their primary cancer therapy and focuses on life and health beyond treatment. The program prioritizes topics that are most important to cancer survivors, such as physical, financial, emotional and social needs.

“The Mississippi Comprehensive Cancer Control Program (MCCCP) is excited to partner with Pack Health to offer free health coaching to Mississippi cancer survivors. We hope this program will empower and promote health and wellbeing in our citizens,” said Brad Martin, Director of the Mississippi Comprehensive Cancer Control Program at MSDH.

Upon enrollment, members are matched with a personal health advisor who provides one-on-one support. Over the duration of the program, members learn practical methods to improve their health behaviors and develop long-term strategies that lead to a healthier life.

For more information or to enroll in the Survivorship Program today, please visit packhealth.com/MCCCP or call (855) 375-5715.

The Mississippi’s Comprehensive Cancer Control Program was established in 2002 when MSDH received funding from the CDC. Continued funding has enabled MSDH to strengthen comprehensive cancer control efforts in the state. The MCCCP addresses the entirety of cancer control, from prevention and detection, to treatment, survivorship and end-of-life care.

For more information about the Mississippi’s Comprehensive Cancer Control Program, visit the MSDH website at www.HealthyMS.com/cancer or call 601-206-1559.