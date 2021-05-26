Jail Log 05/17-24/21

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

May 17

Heather Marie Cox, 1190 Madeline Rd., Enid, charged with false pretense.

Cody Tyrone Tutor, 874 Upton Rd., Pope, charged with assault of a police officer.

May 18

Quartravious Deshon Connard, 557 Austin Rd., Senatobia, charged with driving with a suspended license, driving on the wrong side of road, and DUI (third offense).

May 19

Annie Faye Blackburn, 1475 Hadorn Rd., Apt. 24, Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

Napoleon Harris, 1475 Hadorn Rd., Apt. 24, Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct and failure to comply.

Star Denice Dillard, 1377 Melrose Rd., Como, charged with DUI and no driver’s license.

Markayuvious Jaquan Norwood, 2550 Barnacre Rd., Sardis, charged with domestic violence.

Rondie Kendal Edwards, 210 Country Club Rd., Batesville, charged with domestic violence and simple assault.

Steve Leon Scott, 213 Church St., Como, charged with indecent exposure.

May 20

Charles Ray Roden, 517 McCain Rd., Batesville, charged with resisting arrest and failure to comply.

Carlo Desmond Exson, 263 CR, Oakland, charged with simple assault.

Tyler Weston Hatley, 107 Central St., Batesville, charged with possession of paraphernalia.

James Chadwick Brewer, 121 Trantham St., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Jerry Darnell Tramell, 208 Melrose St., Sardis, charged with burglary.

Jason Fonzo Milam, 1049 Shell Rd., Batesville, charged with armed robbery.

Alicia Lashay Wiginton, 130 Simmons St., Water Valley, arrested on a bench warrant (Justice Court).

Amanda Marie Cook, 803 Burns Ave., Oxford, charged with shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance.

Willie B. Ellis, Jr., 109 Everett St., Batesville, charged with open container, driving with suspended license, careless driving, and no insurance.

May 21

Javontez Jarshonne Gale, 309 E. Lee St., Sardis, charged with no driver’s license, no insurance, and no tag on vehicle.

Charles Ray Roden, 517 McCain Rd., Batesville, charged with abuse of 911 emergency call system and a hold from Justice Court.

Bryan Allen Jenkins, 3081 West Marks Rd., Marks, charged with stalking.

Amy Elizabeth Kraehmer, 4900 Union Rd., Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct.

Robert Glenn King, 45 Sarah Rd., Sarah, charged with violation of a protection order.

Jasmine Lee Gatlin, 2780 Seven Rd., Batesville, charged with disturbance of a family.

May 22

Darlyne Cordell Parker, 119 ½ Field St., Batesville, charged with DUI and no tag on vehicle.

James McBrayer, Jr., 1259 King Rd., Sardis, arrested for contempt of court on a bench warrant from Sardis Municipal Court.

Jerry Darnell Tramell, 208 Melrose St., Sardis, charged with carrying a concealed weapon, disturbing the peace, and trespassing.

May 23

Cayla Antwoinette Washington, 2124 West 53rd St., Cleveland, OH, charged with domestic violence.

Austin James Crockett, 532 J.Q. West Frontage Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI.

Isaiah Deon Gross, 2821 Terza Rd., Batesville, charged with arson and trespassing.

James Leach, 1718 Briarwood Dr., Oxford, driving with a suspended license and DUI (second offense).

Dantaye Martez Walton, 3512 Dundee Rd., Tunica, charged with possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

May 24

Jamarkus Dewayne Smallie, 4038 Eureka Rd., Batesville, charged with simple assault and careless driving.

Demarco Cardel Wright, 2021 Idle St., Tupelo, charged with reckless driving and possession of marijuana.