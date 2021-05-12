Panola County Jail Log 04/03-10

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

May 3

Derrick Dejuan Short, 15D East Carlisle St., Sardis, charged with sale of methamphetamine.

Jamie Ann Iley, 1633 Grey’s Port Crossing, Gore Springs, charged with two counts of the sale of methamphetamine.

Joseph Warren Wilson, 1489 Sees Chapel Rd., Crenshaw, charged with arson.

May 4

Richard James Norris, 208 Elm St., Batesville, charged with disturbing the peace.

Brandy Lynn Nicole Britt, 102 Cajun Hill Rd., arrested on a bench warrant (Circuit Court).

Andrae Leshone Horton, 720 Hunter’s Parkway Dr., serving a four year sentence for DUI death.

Kearie Nicole Burdette, 77B Edward Smith Rd., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Alonza Robertson, 212 King St., Batesville, charged with DUI and no headlights on vehicle.

Stephanie Ann Sharp, 8269 Hwy. 35, Cascilla, charged with driving with a suspended license and giving false information.

Steven Black, 1208 Harmon Hill Rd., Como, charged with DUI.

May 5

Thomas Vaughn, 112 Williams St., Batesville, charged with possession of paraphernalia and possession on a controlled substance with intent.

Carmen Anita Wren, 36 Ramsey Circle, Sardis, charged with malicious mischief.

Tydrekis Duntrell Porter, 313 Bill Wallace Rd., Sardis, charged with burglary.

John Walter Brasher, 2758 Hwy. 35N, Batesville, charged with burglary.

Hunter Max Davis, 881 Chickasaw Rd., Pope, charged with aggravated assault.

Cardale Neilus Smith, 29209 Hwy. 6E, Batesville, charged with DUI, possession of marijuana, and careless driving.

Jeremy Kendell Ellis, 303 Butler Rd., Sardis, charged with possession with intent, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Timolon Alexandria Sacks, 1125 7th St., Lambert, charged with felony possession of a firearm and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Aldric Jerome Heard, 212 Frederick St., Sardis, charged with violation of probation conditions.

Mark Franklin Burton, 188 Abe Hill Rd., Como, arrested on a hold for Simpson County authorities.

Cody Tyrone Tutor, 874 Upton Rd., Pope, charged with kidnapping as a habitual criminal.

Kristen Holloway Salazar, 1108 Belle Oak Rd., Brandon, charged with possession of marijuana.

Billy George Greer, 3666 Shiloh Rd., charged with public drunkenness.

William Edgar Foster, 519 Hightower St., Sardis, charged with possession of a controlled substance, and on a hold request from Tallahatchie County authorities.

Johnny Stephen Barrett, 1346 Bendrus Oak West, Hernando, charged with DUI and careless driving.

May 6

Cordelia Kristen Harris, 3151 Pride Rd., Apt. 11, Oxford, charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and careless driving.

Jarniece Deshuna Perry, 1138 South Line St., Grenada, charged with open container and disorderly conduct.

Nykolas Ladarrous Hallmon, 106 Lamb St., Crowder, charged with DUI refusal, driving with no insurance, no driver’s license, improper turn, failure to wear a seat belt, and open container.

Chadwick Lynn Franks, 6277 Hwy. 51S, Pope, charged with contempt of court (Batesville Municipal).

Shepreta Lynn Presley, 69 Cole Dr., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Jennifer Rose Simmons, 313 Willa St., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Javontez Jarshone Gale, 309 E. Lee St., Sardis, charged with no driver’s license and careless driving.

May 7

Erika Sylar Workman, 216 Broadway St., Batesville, charged with a controlled substance.

Roman Dee Milam, 611 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with no seat belt, careless driving, no insurance, driving with a suspended license, and disregard of a traffic device.

Stefan Heath Davis, 146 Dawn Cove, Courtland, charged with possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, improper equipment, and held for Batesville Police Department.

Matthew Evan Walters, 9777 Hwy. 51S, Courtland, charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, and held for Batesville Police Department.

Micheal Steven Hankins, Jr., 379 Florence St., Clarksdale, possession of methamphetamine.

Antonio Perez Carter, 1104 Hammond Hill Rd., Como, arrested on a warrant from the Mississippi Department of Corrections (Circuit Court).

Jarvis Cortrail Johnson, 433 Taylor St., Como, charged with disorderly conduct.

Tywayne Ellis Bobo, 311 Lincoln St., Sardis, charged with DUI refusal.

May 8

Remeko Dewayne Jones, 505 Molly Barr Cove, Oxford, charged with speeding and driving with a suspended license.

Blake Jeffery Moorehead, 1980 Sardis Lake Rd., charged with disturbance of a business.

Jermerika Sanchez Bonds, 55 Turner Rd., Sarah, charged with DUI.

Michael Hibbler, 1730 Thyatira Rd., Senatobia, charged with DUI.

Mondreca Tanya Warren, 185 West Woodward Ave., Apt. 20-1, Holly Springs, charged with DUI, no insurance, and possession of a controlled substance in a motor vehicle.

Deundre Dewayne Wooten, 538 Taylor Rd., Como, charged with DUI.

Coleman Allen Ward, 6 Tate-Panola Rd., Senatobia, charged with DUI.

May 9

Rachel Elizabeth Russell, 260 Perkins St., Crowder, conspiracy and sale of methamphetamine.

James Henry Townsel, Jr., 203 E. Lee St., Sardis, charged with violation of probation conditions.

May 10

John Douglas Railey, IV, 2433 John Branch Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.