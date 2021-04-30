April 30, 2021

Batesville Junior High top grads named

By Staff reports

Published 3:48 pm Friday, April 30, 2021
Batesville Junior High School recently released the names of the top three students of the 8th grade class. The Valedictorian is Gabriella Russo (center), Salutatorian is Olivia Adkins, and Historian is Sadie Bright.
Gabriella Russo
Olivia Adkins
Sadie Bright
