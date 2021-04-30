Batesville Junior High top grads named
Batesville Junior High School recently released the names of the top three students of the 8th grade class. The Valedictorian is Gabriella Russo (center), Salutatorian is Olivia Adkins, and Historian is Sadie Bright.
Gabriella Russo
Olivia Adkins
Sadie Bright
