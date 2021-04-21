Pope School names Valedictorian, Salutatorian, Historian
Pope School has named the students who have earned the top three graduating positions for the school’s upcoming commencement ceremonies.
Pictured are Valedictorian Meredith Cossey, Salutatorian Tucker Hawkins, and Historian Callee Grace Burkes.
Pope School will hold graduation May 20.
