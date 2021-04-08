Panola County Jail Log 3/29-4/05

March 29

John Thomas Parker, 1688 Farrish Gravel Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Lee Aaron Coleman, 577 Childs Rd., Pope, arrested on a bench warrant.

Yasmine Nicole Hines, 217 Noble St., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Fred Dewayne Curry, 4168 Pleasant Grove Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

March 30

Eric Terrell Davidson, 701 Second St., Greenwood, charged with DUI and speeding.

Johnathan Richard Horton, 578 Chickasaw Rd., Pope, charged with molestation.

Walter Charles Tunson, Jr., 171 Fudgetown Rd., Batesville, charged with contempt of court and failure to appear.

Alishia Bright Smith, 206 Jones Rd. Ext., Batesville, charged with contempt of court and failure to appear.

March 31

Tracy Willard Tigner, 704 Chapel Hill Rd., Pope, served 24 hours of a sentence.

April 1

Stoney Dale Crawford, 334 CR 28, Banner, arrested on a Drug Court citation.

Tiffany Lee Edwards, 166 CR 303, Oxford, serving eight weeks from Drug Court.

David Lee Griffin, Jr., 272B Old Hwy. 51, Courtland, charged with driving with a suspended license.

Michael Leroy Lawson, 391 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with driving with a suspended license, and a contempt of court charge.

Kristopher Austin Griste, 1442 Central Academy Rd., Batesville, served two days of a Drug Court sentence.

Marcus Lacedric Gross, 31747 Black Jack Rd., Batesville, charged with driving with a suspended license and failure to pay child support.

April 2

Elvis Johnny Barnett, 15 CR 512, Como, charged with DUI and no driver’s license.

Steven Dyella Harris, 116 Cole Dr., Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

Haley Renea Cohn, 907 McGaven Rd., Southaven, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ashby Darwell Jackson, 4714 Harvest, Memphis, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mario Antwan Dandridge, 712 Letha Wiley Rd., Sardis, served 48 hours from a previous sentence.

Alexis Dakota Lamb, 430 Glover Rd., Crenshaw, charged with DUI and no insurance.

Kerry Germaine Merrell, 204 Substation Rd., Crenshaw, charged with DUI and no insurance.

Bobby Buck, Jr., 118 Nelson Ave., Crenshaw, charged with possession of marijuana, DUI, and no seat belt.

Chanteas Quanefer Henderson, 770 Rosewood Ln., Coldwater, charged with DUI and no seatbelt.

Derrick Dwayne Turner, 207 East Lester St., Apt. E, Batesville, charged with DUI (second offense), speeding, and driving with a suspended license.

April 3

Stan Frank, 3929 Lucious Taylor Rd., Como, charged with assault of a police officer, DUI, no driver’s license, careless driving, no insurance, public profanity, open container, and disorderly conduct.

Jason Shantel Morgan, 1723 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with reckless driving.

Jerry Delondis Dyer, 105 Evans Alley, Grenada, being held for DeSoto County.

Anthony Lakendrick Webb, 331 Green Hill Cr., Sardis, charged with contempt of court and failure to appear.

April 4

Tommy Allen House, 3663 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with contempt of court.

Cedric Cornell Willingham, 13447 Hwy. 315, Sardis, charged with DUI, careless driving, following too close, and expired driver’s license.

Roger Arness Strickland, 102 Fourth St., Lambert, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jerry Caniel Tyson, 89 CR 345, Taylor, charged with DUI (second offense) and running a stop sign.

Antonio Benard Curry, 287 Dishmon Rd., Como, charged with DUI, driving with a suspended license, and no insurance.

April 5

Ashanti Malika Williams, 132 Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with DUI (second offense).

Anthony Wade Daugherty, 1691 Wilson Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Christine Suzanne Palmer, 4528 Laws Hill Rd., Waterford, charged with DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no insurance.

Devonte Lydell Rudd, 1731 Anderson Rd., Oxford, charged with a suspended license.