March 24, 2021

  • 75°

Hitmen Baseball 14U Win Gold Rings

By Staff reports

Published 12:03 pm Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Batesville-based competitive baseball team Hitmen Baseball 14U won the Curve Ball Tournament hosted by MTrade Park in Oxford last weekend. Team members are (front, from left) Cayden Wardlaw, Caden Collins, Chunky Bramlett, D.J. Weston, Evan Mayfield, (back) Tyler Mabry, Coach Clint Owens, Austin Alexander, Dalton McGee, Alex Jackson, Coach BoJack Jackson, and Braxton Simmerman. (Contributed)

