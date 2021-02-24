Batesville Municipal Court 02/24/21

The City of Batesville Municipal Court was held Wednesday, Feb.24, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Justin B. Perry, 872 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, was found guilty under sworn testimony of having an open container and was fined $327.

Marvin T. Smith, 213 North St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to public drunkenness and wascfined $225. Smith was also given time served in leu of a previous fine of $1,146.

Reginald F. Edwards, 102 Dora St., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to a charge of public drunkenness and given a March 3 trial date.

Stacey Fox, 107 MLK, Apt. 4-E, had a malicious mischief charge dismissed due to lack of prosecution.

Steven D. Harris, 150 MLK Apt. C-8, had a disturbance of the family charge continued until a later date.

Kayla M. Owens, 65 Ramsey Circle, Sardis, was issued an arrest warrant on charges of contempt of court, no tag and suspended driver’s license.

Garrian S. Middleton, 324 Patton Lane, Apt. 9, Batesville, was issued an arrest warrant on a domestic violence- simple assault charge.

SkyRandy Braxton, 1050 Quitman Ave., Crower, had a domestic violence-simple assault charge dismissed due to lack of prosecution, but was ordered to pay $1,162 in old fines due in 30 days.

Antonio D. Childs, 4975 Old Panola Rd., Sardis, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence-simple assault and was given a March 31 trial date.

George D. Perkins, Jr., 5905 Airways Blvd., Southaven, was issued an arrest warrant for disorderly conduct-failure to comply.

La’Myah Mason, 5951 Debbie Crest Dr., Memphis, was found guilty under sworn testimony of possession of marijuana in a vehicle and speeding and was fined $867.

Latonya M. Eason, 301 Lee St.,Sardis, pleaded not guilty to shoplifting and was given a March 17 trial date.

Deprecia F. Lee, 7115 Hwy. 51, Vaiden, had a shoplifting charge continued until a later date.

Jennifer D. Sena, 1691 Wilson Rd., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to shoplifting and was given a March 17 trial date.

Gabriel L. Bramlett, 535 CR 371, Water Valley, pleaded guilty to DUI and no insurance and was fined $1,416.

John H. Dyes, 302 Down Circle, Sumner, had felony-shoplifting and trespassing charges bound over to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.

Terrance M.Ellis, 109 Jones St., Courtland, had charges of felony- trafficking of a controlled substance, firearm enhancement penalty, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, improper equipment and other various charges bound over to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.

Jadarrius J. Chapman, 1105 Trantham Rd., Batesville, had charges of robbery, contributing to the delinquency of a child, two counts of burglary, felony malicious mischief and petit larceny bound over to the Panola Co.Grand Jury.

Xavier G. Hinds, 445 Sanders Rd., Sardis, had a charge of second degree murder bound over to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.

LaKeisha Rudd Taylor, 215 Noble St., Batesville, had a aggravated domestic violence charge bound over to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.

Jimmy Little, no address given, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence and given a March 10 trial date.

In cases set for trial,

Houston D. Burdette, 4917 Curtis Rd., Batesville, had a careless diving case remanded to the files and was credited for time served in lieu of $356 in old fines.

Edward B.Key, 239 MLK, Batesville, was found guilty under sworn testimony of simple possession of a controlled substance and was fined $443.

John L. Ellett, 47 Country Club Rd.,Charleston, had a shoplifting trial continued until March 10.

Regina D. Caldwell, 1142 McKinney Rd., Sardis, pleaded guilty to DUI and no insurance and was fined $1,185.