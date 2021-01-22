Panola County Property Transfers, Jan. 11-15

Property transfers between Jan. 11-15, 2021, recorded with the Panola County Chancery Court:

Second Judicial District

Pine Forest, LLC to B. Kabe Woods and D. Lyn Woods, Lot 1 of Pine Forest Subdivision.

Pine Forest, LLC to Kim Lien Le and Jason Tuan Anh Le , Lot 2 of Pine Forest Subdivision.

Pine Forest, LLC to Hong Thi Pham and Huong X. Huang, Lot 3 of Pine Forest Subdivision.

Pine Forest, LLC to Vinh Khuat and Stephanie Nguyen, Lot 4 of Pine Forest Subdivision.

Pine Forest, LLC to Pearl New Property, LLC, Lot 5 of Pine Forest Subdivision.

Pine Forest, LLC to Hai Thi Le and Binh Thanh Ho, Lot 6 of Pine Forest Subdivision.

Pine Forest, LLC to Kinh Nguyen and Hoa Thi Nhu Ho, Lot 7 of Pine Forest Subdivision.

Pine Forest, LLC to Hung V. Nguyen and TIffany Nguyen, Lot 8 of Pine Forest Subdivision.

Pine Forest, LLC to Phuong Van-Truong, Lot 9 of Pine Forest Subdivision.

Pine Forest, LLC to Binh Thi Van, Lot 10 of Pine Forest Subdivision.

Pine Forest, LLC to Phuong Van-Truong, Lot 11 of Pine Forest Subdivision.

Pine Forest, LLC to Hoang Trong Nhan and Nguyen Thi Huong, Lot 12 of Pine Forest Subdivision.

Pine Forest, LLC to Danh Le and Hong Thi Van, Lot 13 of Pine Forest Subdivision.

Pine Forest, LLC to Doug Hoang and Hieu Van, Lot 14 of Pine Forest Subdivision.

Pine Forest, LLC to Hoa T. Pham and Katie Thuy Truong, Lot 15 of Pine Forest Subdivision.

Pine Forest, LLC to Huong T. Le and My Duyen Thi Ho, Lot 16 of Pine Forest Subdivision.

Pine Forest, LLC to Linda Le Vo, Lot 17 of Pine Forest Subdivision.

Pine Forest, LLC to Vinh Khuat and Stephanie Nguyen, Lot 18 of Pine Forest Subdivision.

Malcolm D. Self to Michael A. Self, Jr., Southwest Quarter of Section 31, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Steel Service Corp. to City of Batesville, Northeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Tammy Bailey Darby, a/k/a Tammy Bailey Williams to City of Batesville, Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 5 and Southwest Quarter of Southwest Quarter of Section 4, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

North Mississippi Oil Co. to City of Batesville, Northwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Gregory R. Holland and Debbie R. Holland to Gregory R. Holland and Debbie R. Holland, as Co-Trustees of the Greg and Debbie Holland Revocable Trust, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 30 and a fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 31, all in Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Anne Baumann to Anne Baumann and Maria Guadalupe Mihut, Lot 44 of the proposed Woodland Acres Subdivision.

College Investment Co. to Brianna Wilkins, Part of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter East of Stage Coach Rd., Section 8, Township 9, Range 7.

John W. Hardy to Latricia Jackson, Northwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 7 North.

CT Investments, LLC to Glaspro, LLC, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Batesville Magnolia Cemetery to Terry West, Section E-2, Lot 80, Spaces 9 & 10.

Crutcher Developments, LLC to Grace for Today Home Care Agency, LLC, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

William Nathan Maroon, Jr. and Timothy Kellum to Kevin D. Clark and Rebecca Clark, Section 29 & 30, Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

William T. Wilson and Patty G. Holmes Wilson to Hollie WIlson Roberson, A part of the East Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 7, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

William T. Wilson and Patty G. Holmes Wilson to Mitchell Thomas Wilson, A part of the East Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Marty A. Tolbert and Lisa J. Tolbert to Patrick A. King and Janet R. King, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 36, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Ditech Financial, LLC, f/k/a Green Tree Servicing, LLC to McKinley William Wright, Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 27, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

James Thomas Vinson Jr. and Peggy Smith Vinson to Rallet C. Lund, Lot 2 of Edgarwood Estates.

Long Land Investments, Inc. to William Haze Smith, Section 21, Township 10, Range 7.

Long Land Investments, Inc. to Curtis Lauderdale, Section 28, Township 9, Range 7.

College Investment Co. to Vinyard Investors, LLC, Lot 76 of Riverdale Acres, Section 5, Township 9, Range 7.

College Investment Co. to Donald Scott Fricker, Lot 22 of Chickasaw Hills Subdivision, Section 34, Township 10, Range 6.

Deborah Barksdale and Joe Burgess to Joe Burgess, A part of the West half of the West half of the East half of the Southeast quarter of Section 12, Township 9, Range 9 West.

Brannon M. Poland and Kimberley N. Poland to Charles Olen Gabbard III and Kimberly Nicole Gabbard, Northeast, Northwest, Southeast & Southwest Quarters of Section 24, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

John C. Morris and Laura H. Morris to Magnolia Frierson Morris, South Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Magnolia Frierson Morris to John C. Morris and Laura H. Morris, Fraction of the East half of the East half of West half of Northeast quarter of Section 7, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

E.J. Robison to E.J. Robison and Michael Randy Robison, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter and a fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

Benjamin Peter “Pete” Hubbard Estate to B.T. Hubbard, a/k/a Tony Hubbard and Catherine H. Germany, Fractional Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 25, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Entergy Mississippi, LLC to Joshua Putman, Northwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter of Section 25, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Timothy Hugh Barnett to Britt Wicker, Fractional parts of the North Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 12, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

First Judicial District

Jennifer J. Jones to Jennifer J. Jones and Everett Jones Jr., Lot 8, Section C of Hide Away Hills Subdivision.

Georgia P. Pearce to James Bert Parnell, Commencing at intersection of the North line of Highway 315, and the East line of Section 28, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

Brandon H. Pearce, David R. Pearce and Charles W. Pearce to Georgia P. Pearce, Commencing at intersection of the North line of Highway 315, and the East line of Section 28, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

Lindsey Gilliland, f/k/a Lindsey Varner Phillips and Joseph Perry Phillips to A & M Investment Properties, LLC, A fractional part of the East Half of Section 4, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Michael C. Saripkin to Patricia Gale, Fraction of Lot 2, Block 21.

LaWanda B. McLeod, Carol B. Darby, James Milton Brown and Charles Edwin Brown to James Milton Brown and Fern B. Brown, North Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Ann Avery Clinton to Tucker L. Henley and Jann C. Henley, A fractional part of Lots 6 and 7, Southeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 6 South, Range 7 West, Town of Como..

James Edward Lewallen to William Edward Lewallen, Raymond Lavern Lewallen, James Leslie Lewallen, Johnny Doyle Lewallen, Jimmy Wayne Lewallen, Mary Ruth Adcock and Wanda Joyce Vauters, A part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 4, Township 7, Range 9.