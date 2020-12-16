Batesville Municipal Court 12/16

City of Batesville Municipal Court was held Wednesday, Dec. 16, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Dwayne R. Nobles, 209 Elm Str., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to stalking and harassment. A Jan. 13 trial date was set.

Hannah T. Reid, 1247 Dees Rd., Batesville, was found guilty under sworn testimony of simple possession of marijuana, no driver/s license, no insurance, running a red light and non-payment of old fines totaling $3,279.

Robert Slate Burleson, 1290 Ruffin Rd., Batesville, was found guilty of shoplifting and non-payment of old fines all totaling $1,946.

Melissa A. Simmons, 1691 Wilson Rd., Batesville, was found guilty of shoplifting, trespassing and non-payment of old fines all totaling $3,161.

Brittany D. Ford,1259 Marshall St., Charleston, was found guilty of shoplifting and fined $1,146.

James W. Cohn, 1874 Sardis Lake, Batesville, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and was fined $1,146.

Emilio T. Toney, 802 Anderson St., Marks, failed to appear for contempt of court and was sentenced to three days in jail and was fined $306.

David W. Rocket,1191 CR 25, Water Valley, had felony-possession of a controlled substance and shoplifting charges bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Frank R. Owens, 390 CR 176 Water Valley, had felony-possession of a controlled substance and shoplifting charges bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Brian Worrell, no address given, failed to appear on the city work program and was sentenced to 45 days in jail and fined $1,000 for jail fees, due 60 days after being released.

In cases set for trial,

Shalamar K. McJunkins, 522 Baker St., Water Valley, was found not guilty of no tag, but guilty of running a red light and was fined $227.

Due to the Christmas holiday, court will resume Dec.30