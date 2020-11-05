Pumpkins and wedding were highlight of Halloween

Mt. Olivet News

Panola County was represented at the last Presidential Debate held in Nashville two weeks ago. WMC Channel 5 anchor Joe Birch covered the debate for the Memphis news and recognized Denise and Sledge Taylor of Como during one of his reports. Denise formerly worked with Burch at WMC.

At the time of writing this article it is 1 a.m. Monday and the election is still in the short future. By the time you read this the election will be over. I only hope that this nation can settle down and be “one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

I hope that everyone had a safe Halloween and enjoyed having a bit of fun during this pandemic. I attended the judging of the pumpkin decorating contest and costume contest at Franklin Farms. The judges were Pauline McCullar, Kate Duncan, and myself.

After all the contests were over, Clayton Self and Kathleen Miller were united in holy matrimony at the Pumpkin Patch. A white tent was beautifully decorated with a fall theme, using pumpkins filled with mums and huge baskets of bronze and amber mums sat at the entrance to the tent.

An antique chandelier was the focal point. The reception was catered by Todd and Cathy Franklin with Rev. Doug Pepper performing the ceremony.

Ms. Jo Barbee has begun to settle into her new mobile home since her other was destroyed by fire recently. She is a woman of enduring strength. She lost her dear husband Jimmy not too long ago, and then her home.

The Mt. Olivet community has a very active volunteer Fire Department with Gary Hartman as chief. We need to remember that all of these firemen are volunteers and that they have other jobs to support their families despite the hours they spend in training to perform their dangerous work.

I was so surprised to read recently that Mississippi was first to have both heart and lung transplants in this county. In 1964, Dr. James D. Hardy performed the first heart transplant surgery in the world at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Also in 194 the first lung transplant was performed at the same hospital. Both were a huge success and hospitals around the world are using the techniques that were first used at our own Mississippi hospital.

Ponder on this: To get a bank loan you have to prove to the banker that you don’t need it!

Send story ideas for Thanksgiving or Christmas to my telephone at 901-828-8824.