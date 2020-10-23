Courtland’s Roan Crowned Again

These ladies were crowned Mississippi Angus royalty at the 2020 Mississippi State Fair Junior Angus Show, Oct. 12 in Jackson. Pictured (from left) are Addy Flowers, Flora, 2021 South junior Angus princess; Mattie Welch, Harrisville, 2021 Southwest Angus princess; Lanie Sutherland, Petal, 2021 Miss Mississippi Angus; Elizabeth Rone, Courtland, 2020 Miss Mississippi Angus; and Hannah Beatty, Pulaski, 2020 Southwest Angus princess. At the State Fair, Roan’s bull Patricks D&B Compton K57 won reserve junior bull calf champion at the 2020 Mississippi Angus Preview Show. (Melanie Kiani)