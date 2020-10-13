Great ShakeOut Day is Thursday

Robbie Haley has spent time behind several desks in her work career from insurance offices to the Sheriff’s Office to Panola Partnership and many others in various club and organization capacities, but she joked this week that being under her desk was a new experience. Haley is helping promote The Great ShakeOut, a national earthquake drill slated for Thursday, Oct. 15, at 10:15 a.m. Haley said that while she doesn’t expect very many Panola Counties to actually get under their desks at work, or a sturdy table at home during an earthquake, it is always good to remember that Panola County is located near what scientists believe is the most vulnerable area of the country in relation to the New Madrid fault line. More information about what offices and families can do in case of an earthquake can be found at www.shakeout.org.