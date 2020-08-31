Betty Ann Arender, 53

Betty Ann Arender, age 53, passed away suddenly on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 near Como..

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with interment to follow at Forrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Monday evening at Wells Funeral Home from 5 to 8 p.m.

Betty Ann was born on July 17, 1967 to the late Polk Bramlett Gant and Lena Pearl Threadgill O’Bannon in Sardis . She worked as a factory worker for Chomcraft in Sardis. Betty enjoyed shopping and traveling to Arkansas to see her children and grandchildren. She had a kind, tender heart and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Those she leaves behind to cherish her precious memory includes her life-partner and best friend, James Deloach of Como; two daughters, Lindsey Ryan of Nashville, AR, and Amanda Gastelum of Dierks, AR; sisters, Donna Mothershed and her late husband Mark of Sardis, Debbie Lamar (Artha) of Sardis, Tammy Gant of Sardis, Barbara O’Bannon of Pearl; brothers, Terry Gant (Carol) of Crockett, Randy Gant and his late wife Sheila of Senatobia, Jack Gant (Cindy) of Strayhorn, Dennis O’Bannon (Katie) of Oxford, Michael O’Bannon of Missouri, and Johnny O’Bannon of Corinth; step-father, Elmer O’Bannon of Sardis; four grandchildren, Amiyah Pryor, Kaleiah Pryor, Ladanien King, and Isaiah Smith.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by three siblings, Ronald Ray Gant, Bobby O’Bannon, and Brenda O’Bannon; one nephew, Austin Chase Irwin; and two great nephews, Johnny Freeman and Christian Brumfield.