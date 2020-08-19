Elvis 5K Run Batesville Style

Local Elvis fans were not deterred by the cancellation of the 38th annual Elvis 5K run in Memphis, and gathered early Saturday morning, Aug. 15, on the Batesville Downtown Square to hold their own race to pay tribute to the late Rock-n-Roll legend. Race moderators were Dana Hall and Brummett. Participating in the event were (front, from left) Casi Brooks Ray, Arlene Brooks, Bowen Elliott, Jaci Elliott, Laci Elliott, Leigh Taylor Unruh, Becky Brummett, Dana Hall, Melissa Johnson, (back row) Christy Burnett, Allie Shankle, CHris Ware, Cathryn McKee, David McKee, and Jackie Chapman. The race runners/walkers ended the event with The King’s favorite meal – fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches – served hot by Bread & Butter Bistro on the Square.