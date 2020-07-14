Release from MHSAA sets fall sports start dates
Per MHSAA Executive Committee vote Tuesday, the start of the Fall Sports season is delayed two weeks.
Practice for volleyball, cross country and swim starts Aug. 10 with first meets/matches Aug. 24.
Football practice begins Aug. 17. Opening games for football start Sept. 4.
