June 25, 2020

  • 73°

Evans will cheer for NWCC Rangers next season

By WordPress.com VIP

Published 3:22 pm Thursday, June 25, 2020

North Delta School Class of 2020 graduate Emma Evans signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her cheerleading career at Northwest Mississippi Community College on Thursday, June 25.  On hand for the official signing were Emma’s parents, Pagie and Jerry Evans, along with NDS cheer coach Cindy Stephens, NWCC cheer coach Brandon Casey, and boyfriend Chase Fowler. 

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE