State Health Officer is ‘fearful of the fall’ and virus spread
By Summer Tadlock
WLBT
Tuesday, Mississippi saw its highest spike in coronavirus cases with 611 new cases. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss his concerns.
“I am perpetually frustrated by everybody. You don’t have to shut everything down to slow down COVID. We can do real simple things that would slow it down and it would work. It would absolutely work.”
Dr. Thomas Dobbs didn’t hold back when it comes to his concerns.
“I am really fearful going into the fall that it is going to be an absolute disaster. I am very concerned. There are no indicators that this is going to let up on us.”
With recent large gathers such as protests happening across the Magnolia state as well as public places slowly opening back up, we asked Dr. Dobbs how much could the increase in COVID numbers be attributed to this.
“It would be hard to say. I will say of all the protesters I saw a lot of masks. I was very heartened to see that so kudos but we are not sure. We haven’t seen anything attributed to that but it is early. It takes a while. Outdoors are good. Masks are good. Crowds are bad. Remains to be seen.”
Dr. Dobbs also took the time to apologize for the gaps in COVID-19 data in the past few days.
