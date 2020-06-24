Panola cases up another 14; state up record 526
The State Dept. of Health is reporting 526 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, and 22 deaths. Data was collected from Monday at 6 p.m. to Tuesday at 6 p.m. A total of 1,011 deaths in the state have now been attributed to the coronavirus from the 23,424 cases.
In Panola County, there have been 14 new cases recorded in the last day, with no deaths. Five patients have died from complications of the virus since the state began keeping the numbers on March 11.
Lafayette County has 20 new cases for a total of 289 with four deaths.
Tate County has a total of 211 cases and five deaths; Quitman has 49 cases and no deaths; Yalobusha has recorded 136 cases and seven deaths; and Tallahatchie has had 72 cases with one fatality.
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|234
|18
|43
|10
|Alcorn
|41
|1
|1
|0
|Amite
|79
|2
|12
|2
|Attala
|338
|23
|89
|19
|Benton
|22
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|230
|13
|24
|4
|Calhoun
|100
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|138
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|203
|18
|36
|11
|Choctaw
|67
|3
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|180
|9
|43
|8
|Clarke
|190
|22
|20
|9
|Clay
|222
|7
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|167
|6
|0
|0
|Copiah
|503
|12
|15
|3
|Covington
|248
|5
|1
|0
|Desoto
|990
|15
|18
|4
|Forrest
|742
|42
|95
|29
|Franklin
|32
|2
|3
|1
|George
|58
|3
|1
|0
|Greene
|71
|5
|30
|3
|Grenada
|226
|4
|17
|2
|Hancock
|106
|13
|8
|4
|Harrison
|514
|7
|15
|2
|Hinds
|1646
|34
|91
|13
|Holmes
|496
|39
|98
|19
|Humphreys
|101
|9
|18
|6
|Issaquena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|112
|8
|34
|7
|Jackson
|439
|16
|38
|5
|Jasper
|218
|6
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|65
|3
|1
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|93
|3
|3
|1
|Jones
|965
|48
|143
|31
|Kemper
|169
|13
|37
|9
|Lafayette
|289
|4
|42
|1
|Lamar
|355
|7
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|856
|78
|190
|49
|Lawrence
|135
|1
|0
|0
|Leake
|510
|17
|3
|0
|Lee
|403
|15
|60
|9
|Leflore
|434
|48
|168
|33
|Lincoln
|396
|32
|110
|25
|Lowndes
|399
|10
|19
|6
|Madison
|1034
|31
|110
|16
|Marion
|203
|10
|15
|2
|Marshall
|148
|3
|4
|0
|Monroe
|318
|28
|94
|24
|Montgomery
|107
|2
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|916
|62
|75
|24
|Newton
|326
|8
|4
|0
|Noxubee
|227
|7
|15
|3
|Oktibbeha
|431
|20
|109
|16
|Panola
|204
|5
|1
|1
|Pearl River
|228
|32
|47
|12
|Perry
|56
|4
|0
|0
|Pike
|298
|11
|20
|6
|Pontotoc
|156
|3
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|81
|3
|24
|3
|Quitman
|49
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|636
|12
|20
|0
|Scott
|709
|14
|13
|2
|Sharkey
|18
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|177
|2
|2
|0
|Smith
|192
|11
|52
|8
|Stone
|44
|1
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|189
|6
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|72
|1
|2
|0
|Tate
|211
|5
|14
|3
|Tippah
|109
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|55
|1
|2
|0
|Tunica
|78
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|138
|8
|19
|7
|Walthall
|147
|3
|0
|0
|Warren
|358
|15
|39
|9
|Washington
|329
|9
|7
|1
|Wayne
|446
|8
|17
|0
|Webster
|124
|10
|52
|9
|Wilkinson
|86
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|194
|4
|8
|1
|Yalobusha
|136
|7
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|412
|6
|19
|2
|Total
|23,424
|1,011
|2,437
|501
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information about residence.
Case Classifications
Mississippi investigates and reports both probable and confirmed cases and deaths according to the CSTE case definition.
|Confirmed
|Probable
|Total
|Cases
|23,268
|156
|23,424
|Deaths
|994
|17
|1,011
Confirmed cases and deaths are generally determined by positive PCR tests, which detect the presence of ongoing coronavirus infection.
Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.
Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.
State Health Officer is ‘fearful of the fall’ and virus spread
