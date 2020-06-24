Panola cases up another 14; state up record 526

The State Dept. of Health is reporting 526 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, and 22 deaths. Data was collected from Monday at 6 p.m. to Tuesday at 6 p.m. A total of 1,011 deaths in the state have now been attributed to the coronavirus from the 23,424 cases.

In Panola County, there have been 14 new cases recorded in the last day, with no deaths. Five patients have died from complications of the virus since the state began keeping the numbers on March 11.

Lafayette County has 20 new cases for a total of 289 with four deaths.

Tate County has a total of 211 cases and five deaths; Quitman has 49 cases and no deaths; Yalobusha has recorded 136 cases and seven deaths; and Tallahatchie has had 72 cases with one fatality.

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 234 18 43 10 Alcorn 41 1 1 0 Amite 79 2 12 2 Attala 338 23 89 19 Benton 22 0 1 0 Bolivar 230 13 24 4 Calhoun 100 4 23 4 Carroll 138 11 45 9 Chickasaw 203 18 36 11 Choctaw 67 3 0 0 Claiborne 180 9 43 8 Clarke 190 22 20 9 Clay 222 7 0 0 Coahoma 167 6 0 0 Copiah 503 12 15 3 Covington 248 5 1 0 Desoto 990 15 18 4 Forrest 742 42 95 29 Franklin 32 2 3 1 George 58 3 1 0 Greene 71 5 30 3 Grenada 226 4 17 2 Hancock 106 13 8 4 Harrison 514 7 15 2 Hinds 1646 34 91 13 Holmes 496 39 98 19 Humphreys 101 9 18 6 Issaquena 0 0 0 0 Itawamba 112 8 34 7 Jackson 439 16 38 5 Jasper 218 6 0 0 Jefferson 65 3 1 0 Jefferson Davis 93 3 3 1 Jones 965 48 143 31 Kemper 169 13 37 9 Lafayette 289 4 42 1 Lamar 355 7 3 2 Lauderdale 856 78 190 49 Lawrence 135 1 0 0 Leake 510 17 3 0 Lee 403 15 60 9 Leflore 434 48 168 33 Lincoln 396 32 110 25 Lowndes 399 10 19 6 Madison 1034 31 110 16 Marion 203 10 15 2 Marshall 148 3 4 0 Monroe 318 28 94 24 Montgomery 107 2 0 0 Neshoba 916 62 75 24 Newton 326 8 4 0 Noxubee 227 7 15 3 Oktibbeha 431 20 109 16 Panola 204 5 1 1 Pearl River 228 32 47 12 Perry 56 4 0 0 Pike 298 11 20 6 Pontotoc 156 3 3 1 Prentiss 81 3 24 3 Quitman 49 0 0 0 Rankin 636 12 20 0 Scott 709 14 13 2 Sharkey 18 0 0 0 Simpson 177 2 2 0 Smith 192 11 52 8 Stone 44 1 0 0 Sunflower 189 6 0 0 Tallahatchie 72 1 2 0 Tate 211 5 14 3 Tippah 109 11 0 0 Tishomingo 55 1 2 0 Tunica 78 3 12 2 Union 138 8 19 7 Walthall 147 3 0 0 Warren 358 15 39 9 Washington 329 9 7 1 Wayne 446 8 17 0 Webster 124 10 52 9 Wilkinson 86 9 5 2 Winston 194 4 8 1 Yalobusha 136 7 35 7 Yazoo 412 6 19 2 Total 23,424 1,011 2,437 501

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information about residence.

Case Classifications

Mississippi investigates and reports both probable and confirmed cases and deaths according to the CSTE case definition.

Confirmed Probable Total Cases 23,268 156 23,424 Deaths 994 17 1,011

Confirmed cases and deaths are generally determined by positive PCR tests, which detect the presence of ongoing coronavirus infection.

Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.

Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.