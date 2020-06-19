MSDH issues statement about delay of COVID-19 numbers

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) apologizes for the interruption of COVID-19 data.

The agency is working to address legacy software issues impacting its ability to create detailed reports.

Additional detailed analysis of data is not available until the agency resolves these software issues. In the meantime, watch for daily case counts and deaths on HealthyMS.com/COVID-19 and all social media.

MSDH epidemiologists must ensure the accuracy of each case and death and ensuing data. Importance is focused on reflecting quality data and accuracy rather than speed.

“We appreciate the importance of extensive data and hope to rectify the situation as quickly as possible while working to attain a more sustainable solution,” said MSDH State Health Officer

Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

