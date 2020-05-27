Dr. Reid Bensch returning home to practice

Dr. Stephen Sullivan and staff this week announced the addition of Dr. Reid Bensch.

For Dr. Bensch and his wife, Lindsey, this will be a return to their hometown after Dr. Bensch’s graduation from The College of Dental Medicine in South Carolina.

Dr. Sullivan, also a Batesville native, said he is “thrilled to have Dr. Bensch join our team.” Dr. Bensch will begin his dental practice with Dr. Sullivan in June.

“We are so proud to welcome Reid and Lindsey back home. For Reid to graduate in the top percentage of the clinic from an institution that consistently ranks as one of the top 20 dental schools in the U.S. is an amazing accomplishment,” Dr. Sullivan said.

During this academic journey, Dr. Bensch’s work has been routinely featured on social media by his instructors because of the technical excellence and creativity of his work.

Bensch is a South Panola graduate who earned a degree in biology from Mississippi College before earning a spot in dental school.

Dr. Sullivan attributes his practice’s 26 years of success to the blessings of God. Dr. Sullivan said the move to add Dr. Bensch made sense for several reasons. “I have strived to build a staff of well-rounded, professional people of faith,” Dr. Sullivan said.

“Over the past few years, especially since the retirement of a fine gentleman and dentist, Dr. Andy Garrett, we have been unable to see many new patients who wanted to become patients in our practice.”

Dr. Sullivan is confident that Reid’s return home is about more than just geography. “We have been praying for a dentist to join our team who would fit the character traits on which our practice has been built, so we were delighted when Dr. Bensch wanted to come home to practice and join our team.”

The addition brings the capability of welcoming new patients, and extended days and hours to best meet the needs of patients.

“With Dr. Bensch on our team, we are looking forward to a bright future,” Dr. Sullivan said. “Congratulations and welcome, Dr. Reid Bensch.”