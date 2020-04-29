Woman’s Club, Jr. League earn several awards at district convention

Pictured are (from left) Deana Pittman BWC, MFWC President-Elect Sherri Reid, Sharon Hudson BWC, MFWC President Becky Wright and Amy Jacobs, MFWC Northern District President.

The Batesville Woman’s Club and the Batesville Junior Woman’s League recently joined other club women from the GFWC Mississippi Federation of Women’s Clubs (MFWC) to participate in the Northern District Convention, in Pontotoc.

BJWL and BWC were two of 19 in their district competing for awards from their 2019 club year in community service and advancement areas. BJWL won first place awards in Domestic Violence and Communications & Public Relations. Second place awards were earned in Epsilon Sigma Omicron, fourth place for Leadership and fifth place awards in Legislation & Public Policy, Advocates for Children, Education, Home Life and Women’s History.

The Batesville Woman’s Club won first place in Public Issues and State Institutions and second place was earned for International Outreach. BWC was awarded third place in Arts, Communications, Membership, and the PSP, fourth place in Women’s History, and Mississippi Public Broadcasting and fifth place in Leadership.

The Batesville Junior Woman’s League merged with the Woman’s Club in 2020 so they combined art entries from local schools for the district contest. In the MFWC District Youth Art Contest first place winners were Annabelle Chambers, Dean Thompson and Cate Amis from North Delta School.

Second place winners were Kadin Helton, Layton Mitchell and Natalie Tejeda from Batesville Elementary School and Sara Dever and Harlee Renfro from NDS.

Third place winners were Carley Powers from Batesville Intermediate School and Gracelyn Snyder, Wyatt Bradley, Sophie Williams, and Lily Cannon from NDS. In GFWC Clubwoman Photography contest Sharon Hudson won second and third place in Volunteers in Action.

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs is a unifying force, bringing together local women’s clubs, with members dedicated to strengthening their communities and enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.

With nearly 80,000 members in affiliated clubs in every state and more than a dozen countries, GFWC members are community leaders who work locally to create global change by supporting the arts, preserving natural resources, advancing education, promoting healthy lifestyles, encouraging civic involvement, and working toward world peace and understanding.