Gov. Reeves extends shelter-in-place for state another week

In a 9 a.m. Facebook address Gov. Tate Reeves extended Mississippi’s shelter-in-place order for another week.

Reeves said he previously hoped to make an announcement that the order could be lifted, but his best information told him that he should ask Mississippians for seven more days of cooperation in adhering to the policy and stay at home.

Reeves said President Donald Trump told him Thursday that Mississippi should open businesses as quickly as possible, but he believes the state needs another week to “defeat this enemy.”

The Governor said he is pained to watch Mississippians suffer economic devastation. “The burden is being shouldered by working class Mississippians,” Reeves said. “Those are the people with income for weeks, that’s not fair and that’s not right.”

A stimulus check is not what state residents really want or need, he said. “There is no replacement for paid work. There is no replacement for providing for yourself and your family.”

Reeves did make some changes in the shelter-in-place order, announcing that some non-essential businesses will now be able to offer curbside service similar to the way restaurants have operated since the Governor first made the closures almost three weeks ago.

Clothing stores, boutiques, and those type businesses may now begin to make sales outside their buildings and are not ordered closed.

An additional update will be provided when the Governor’s office releases all the details of his announced changes.