Americana Parade held at Batesville Public Library

Nearly 50 children of all ages participated in the Batesville Public Library Americana Parade Monday morning. There were tricycles, bicycles, scooters and walkers. The participates and their rides were decked out in red, white and blue with flags, balloons and even streamers. The Batesville Police were on hand to paste Jr. Officer badges on each participant. Riding in her princess vehicle was Mylee Kate Drummond. Photos by Myra Bean

Sherry Tutor (right) was ready to ride. See more photos in the Photo Gallery.