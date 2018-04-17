Obituaries

Steven Royce Fortune

Steven Royce Fortune, 54, of Cabot, Ark., formerly of Batesville, died Friday, April 13, 2018 in Little Rock following a brief illness.

Steve was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Jimmie R. Fortune and Shirley M. Fortune of Batesville. He is survived by his fiance, Kyla Baldwin of Cabot; his daughter, Meri Morgan Fortune of Senatobia; and his sister, Dawn Fortune of Memphis as well as a host of loving extended family members and friends.

Steve was born February 16, 1964 in Batesville. He was a member of the Batesville Church of Christ. Steve was employed as a machinist, specializing in the area of tool and die. He enjoyed restoring old cars, playing cards, spending time with friends and family and was at one time a nationally ranked foosball player. He was an avid Mississippi State Bulldogs fan, enjoying football, baseball and girls’ softball.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Batesville Church of Christ. There will be a visitation with the family and refreshments following the service in the church annex. A private burial service will be held at Forest Memorial Park in Batesville following the memorial.

George Louis Holley

George Louis Holley, 83, of Senatobia, died Thursday, April 12, 2018, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

Mr. Holley was born on September 9, 1934 in Batesville to the late Earline McLendon Holley and George Levi Holley. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Funeral services will be held today at 11 a.m. at Ray-Nowell Funeral Home in Senatobia with Glen Burns and Ted Welch officiating.

Interment will follow in Senatobia Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held in the funeral home today from 10 a.m. until service time at 11am.

Ray-Nowell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Willola Vick Sullivant

Willola Vick Sullivant, 79, of Pope died Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at Grenada Health and Rehabilitation Center in Grenada.

She was born in Pope November 24, 1938 to Lois Monteith and Samuel Bruce Vick. She was a school teacher for many years.

Funeral services were held Monday, April 16, followed by interment in Forrest Memorial Cemetery.

Dickins Funeral Home had charge.