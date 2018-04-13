Como aldermen hear distraught mother

By Ashley Crutcher

“I have nothing left of my son but an obituary. He won’t come to my door again,” said Madra Davis during Tuesday night’s meeting of the Como Mayor and Board of Aldermen.

Davis requested the resignation of two Como officers. “They did not close the scene, evidence was walked over and now there is no justice for my son,” said Davis.

Her son, Chris Davis, 24, was shot multiple times and died on the scene in Como on March 19. According to reports, the scene was chaotic with a large crowd of people gathered at the scene, an apartment complex inside the city limits.

Como Police Department was tasked with securing the scene for the Mississippi Highway Patrol to take charge.

Davis was found lying face down in the living room after having been shot four times in the back and once in the back of the head, according to earlier reports.

The mother of the slain man was supported by numerous individuals who attended the board meeting wearing #Justice for Cash T-shirts.

The board did not speak on the matter, and moved on to other agenda items, including:

• Approval for the North Panola JROTC to host a car show in Como on Sept. 15.

Lt. Col. Hugo Jackson advised the board the car show would kick off the school’s Homecoming activities. “We have a $10,000 grant that covers uniforms and the school district provides us a budget of $7,000. The overall cost of the program runs about $37,000 and members must raise the needed funds to support our color guard, drill, and marksman teams,” said Jackson.

The board unanimously approved the car show.

• Lillian Hillson with the North Panola Planning Commission provided updates and a few “housekeeping items” to the board.

Hillson advised the trail at the park was currently under construction. She also stated requirements for obtaining a grant, which requires the board to adopt a fair housing resolution and name April Fair Housing Month.

The board approved the maintenance and housing resolutions and declared April to be Fair Housing Month.

• A representative with the Como Historic Preservation Commission reminded the board of their presence in the community and asked to remain up-to-date on the demolition of the former Senior Citizen Building in Como.

• Phil Harris asked the board to allow him to offer credit union services to Como citizents. According to Harris, the union provides a higher rate for interest and offers loans ranging from $200 to larger mortgage loans.

• Gloria Boise advised the board of her newly-acquired popsicle truck and requested to run the vehicle in Como.

She will sell popsicles, water, sodas and pickles. She already received approval from Batesville and Crenshaw Boards. The board unanimously approved the request.

• Chief Earl Burdette spoke the praises of Officer Jeremy Dentley who is a recently graduated from the academy at the top of his class.

Chief Burdette also presented Alderman Melvin Crockett with an honorary badge during the meeting.

• The board approved two other items allowing, Jeff Richardson to obtain a building permit to obtain a 20×20 portable garage and another individual to begin constructing his home.

The Como Board will meet again May 8 at the Como Library.