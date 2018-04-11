South Panola to hold Track and Field Day

ZaTylan Reeves, Jaden Webster, and Jemarion Tunson ran in last year’s Track and Field Day.

The 2018 South Panola track and field day will be held today at the South Panola track. Rain date is Friday, April 20.

Excitement will fill the air as the athletes parade onto the field. Tim Wilder, Superintendent, will open the ceremony at 9 a.m. P. R. Roberts will deliver the invocation and serve as announcer for the events.

According to Jeannie Sprayberry, director of Special Education, the purpose of this event is to contribute positively to the physical, social and psychological development of special children. The participants will gain confidence and build an image associated with success rather than failure.

In addition, it shows the athletes, as well as the public, what tremendous accomplishments these special students can achieve if given the opportunity.

The public is invited to attend this annual event which is coordinated by Albert Norwood and Brad Lightsey of Batesville’s City Parks.