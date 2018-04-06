Obituaries

Walter Dean Bowles

Walter Dean Bowles, age 78, passed away Saturday, March 31, 2018, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with interment following in Pilgrims Rest Cemetery near Batesville. Reverend Derrick Simmons officiated the services.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers included: Benji Link, Rodney Eubanks, Steven (Ron) Eubanks, Don Phelps, Shane Phelps, Richard McMahan, Jack Wright and Wesley Simmons.

Dean was born June 28, 1939 in Oxford to the late Willie Frank and Beulah Watson Bowles. He was a member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church in Pope and proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Dean was the retired superintendent of the City of Oxford Water Department as well as a commercial and residential plumber.

If he wasn’t working, one could find Dean enjoying the outdoors either hunting or fishing as he was an avid outdoorsman. Dean had a special gift of making people laugh.

Dean’s kind and loving memory will be cherished by his wife, Martha Lynn Phelps Bowles of Courtland; five daughters, Margaret “Peggy” Jaberg (Kurt) of Fargo, ND, Lisa Link (Fred) of Water Valley, Dena Olson of Calhoun City, Mona Bowles of Water Valley, Lori Anderson of Grand Forks, ND; son, Walter Dean “Bubba” Bowles, Jr. (Debbie Smith) of Courtland; sister, Margaret Bowles Ratliff of Toccopola, Miss.; brother, James E. Bowles of Water Valley; 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Other than Dean’s parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Durley Bowles.

Anyone wishing to send a memorial contribution may send those to The Cross Ministry, 107 Quail Run Rd., Batesville, MS 38606, Gideons International, P.O. Box 791, Batesville, MS 38606, or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Lydia Conner

Lydia Conner, 64, died Monday, April 2, 2018 at River Heights Healthcare Center in Greenville.

Services will be held Saturday, April 7 at 2 p.m. at Springhill Asa M. B. Church in Courtland. Interment will follow in the Springhill Asa Cemetery.

Visitation will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Henderson Funeral Home.

Conner was born February 27, 1954 to the late Fred and Ida Bell Scott in Batesville.

Belinda Dodd

Belinda Dodd, age 60, passed away April 2, 2018 at Diversicare in Batesville.

Services will be held Saturday, April 7 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive M. B. Church. Pastor C. Jerome Battle will officiate. Visitation will be held today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Family hour will be held today from 5- p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary.

Dodd was born Jan. 25, 1958 to Willie and Georgiana Wilson Dodd.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Clara B. King and brothers, Willie Dodd Jr. and Vincent Edward Dodd.

Survivors include: sisters, Annie Jean Mckinzie, Mae Ella Washington (Willie), both of Oakland, Cali., Charlene Griffin (Robert) of Batesville, Priscilla Ann Montgomery (Douglas) of Huntsville, Ala., Debbie Deverne Lloyd (Arthur) of Pope, and Janice Marie Dodd of Batesville.

Dodd was a former teaching assistant for the South and North Panola School Districts. She was a member of Mt. Olive M. B. Church and a graduate of South Panola High School. She attended Coahoma Community College and Northwest Community College.

Warren Dean Norris

Warren Dean Norris, 94, died at his home in Sardis Saturday, March 31, 2018.

Services will be held Saturday, April 7 at 12 p.m. at Cistern Hill Church in Como. Interment will follow in Cistern Hill Cemetery.

Norris was born May 22, 1923 to the late Sammie and Annie Dean.

Micheal Montrell Norwood

Micheal Montrell Norwood, 29, died at the Mississippi State Penitentiary Monday, April 2, 2018.

Services will be held Sunday, April 8 at 1 p.m. at Henderson Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Shiloh Cemetery in Sardis. Visitation will be held Saturday, April 7 from 4-6 p.m. at Henderson Funeral Home.

Norwood was born March 9, 1989 to Micheal Norwood and Deborah Harris, both of Sardis.

Emmitt Robertson

Emmitt Robertson, Jr., 89, died Friday, March 30, 2018.

Services were held Monday in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with interment following in Magnolia Cemetery.

Emmitt was born May 2, 1928 in Lambert to the late Emmitt and Gladys Wardlaw Robertson. He was a member of Clear Creek Baptist Church and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He retired at the age of 85 from his last job as a Security Officer at the State Veteran’s Home in Oxford.

Charles Edward “Sonny” Smith

Charles Edward “Sonny” Smith, 84, died Friday, March 30, 2018, at Jackson Madison General Hospital in Jackson, Tenn.

Services were held Tuesday, April 3, 2018 in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. Interment followed in Magnolia Cemetery with military honors being presented by the U.S. Army.

Sonny was born June 22, 1933 in Sardis to the late James Joseph and Annie Mae McCarver Smith. He was a member of Pope Baptist Church in Pope and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Sonny retired from Mohawk Tire and Rubber Company in West Helena, after twenty-five years as the Quality Control Manager. Following his retirement, he went on to be the caretaker for Batesville Magnolia Cemetery from 1981 to 1997.

Anyone wishing to send a memorial contribution, may forward those to Batesville Magnolia Cemetery c/o First Security Bank Trust Department, attn.: Debra Magee, P.O. Box 1690, Batesville, MS 38606.

Liane Ruth Germany Ware

Liane Ruth Germany Ware, 58, died Saturday, March 31, 2018, at Baptist Memorial Hospital of North Miss. in Oxford.

Services for Liane were held Tuesday, April 3, 2018 in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. Interment was held at Forrest Memorial Park.

Liane was born February 6, 1960 to Betty Ann Stroud Germany and the late Grady Leon Germany in Shreveport, La. Liane was the manager at Batesville Food Mart. She was a member of Rosehill Baptist Church.

Kentry Wright

Kentry Wright of Batesville died March 31.

Services will be held Saturday, April 7 at 1 p.m. at Batesville Junior High School.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. at Hughes and Sons Funeral Home- Florida Jackson Chapel.